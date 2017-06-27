Namibia: Farmer Denies Murder of Neighbour

AN OKAHANDJA district farmer accused of having murdered a resident of a neighbouring resettlement farm in a shooting incident in October 2013 denied guilt when his trial got off to a start in the Windhoek Regional Court last week.

Karl Friederich Eichhoff (35) pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and ill-treatment of animals, but admitted guilt on a count of attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice, at the start of his trial before magistrate Elina Nandago.

While Eichhoff stated in a plea explanation that he did not see any human being at the scene where he fired shots at four dogs that he had found on his father's farm in the Hochfeld area north-east of Okahandja on 6 October 2013, he admitted that one of the shots struck the 51-year-old Cornelius Slinger and caused his death.

Eichhoff also admitted that, after he realised that one of the shots had hit someone and saw Slinger die before he could get help for the wounded man, he in a state of shock and panic decided to bury Slinger on the spot.

By doing that, he knew he would interfere with or frustrate police investigations into the disappearance or death of Slinger, Eichhoff admitted further.

Eichhoff's plea explanation is a repeat of the testimony he gave in the Okahandja Magistrate's Court when he unsuccessfully applied to be granted bail in November 2013. Having had his request to be released on bail turned down, Eichhoff spent more than two years in police custody before he was granted bail in an amount of N$30 000 in November 2015.

In his plea explanation, Eichhoff said he was at a water point on his father's farm, where he was living and working, around sunset on 6 October 2013. He stated that he heard the barking of dogs, and walked in the direction of the sound to check what was going on, since there had been problems with people hunting with dogs on the farm, or dogs hunting on their own.

He came across four dogs in a bushy area, Eichhoff said, and after making sure that he could see no person, he started to shoot at the animals. Two of the dogs were shot dead, he said.

Having fired the shots, he walked closer to where the dogs had been, and then found a man lying on the ground.

"This person was not lying in the open. He was lying more or less under a bush," Eichhoff stated. He added that he wanted to help the man, who had an injury near his groin, but the man died.

"I never before was in a situation like this. I was shocked and panicked. I was sweating and shaking," Eichhoff stated.

"I did not know what to do, and decided to bury the man and the dogs in warthog holes that were nearby in the vicinity."

Two days later, when the police and residents from a neighbouring resettlement farm, where Slinger lived, arrived at his father's farm to look for Slinger, he decided to tell his father about the incident, Eichhoff said. He also told the police, and showed them where he had buried Slinger and the dogs he had shot.

Magistrate Nandago, Eichhoff, defence lawyers Louis Botes and Willem Visser, public prosecutor Menencia Hinda and a police officer who previously took photographs of the scene on Wednesday visited the place where the shooting took place for an on-site inspection.

The trial was postponed on Friday, and is scheduled to continue from 29 January next year and also in February. Eichhoff's bail has been extended.