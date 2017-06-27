Angola: Minister Stresses Planning Instrument for Development

Luanda — The implementation of planning instruments with well-defined objectives is a key condition for reaching sustainable levels of economic development, said Minister of Planning and Territorial Development, Job Graça.

The Cabinet minister lectured on the theme "The importance of the planning function for sustainable development" during the IV Consultative Council of the Ministry of Planning and Territorial Development, which is taking place in Luanda.

He stressed that planning plays a key role in the economic development of countries if the strategies are pragmatic and feasible and the measures to be taken are based on monitoring and control systems.

The IV Consultative Council includes the review of the long-term development strategy "Angola 2025" with extension to 2050.

The key documents under discussion comprise the National Development Plan 2018/2022, the Sector Development Plan and the Provincial Development Plan, both for the same period.

The IV Consultative Council of the Ministry of Planning and Territorial Development will run until June 27.