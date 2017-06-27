Luanda — The planning cycle for the 2018/2022 period will have into account Angola's process of moving from the classification of less developed country to middle-income country.

This was said last Monday, in Luanda, by the minister of Territory Administration, Bornito de Sousa, when delivering a speech at the opening of the Fourth Consultative Council of the Ministry of Planning and Territorial Development.

The minister said that in the ambit of the planning cycle it is necessary to secure the full functioning of an integrated computerised system to monitor the evolution of the country's socioeconomic and territorial reality, the physical and financial goals of the national planning instruments.

For the 2018/2022 period, he said, the preparation of planning tools will need to take into account the process of revising the government's long-term strategy dubbed "Angola 2025" and its extension to 2050.

The planning process for the coming five years needs also to take into account the harmonisation of the international commitments included in the global agenda and the 2030 sustainable development goals, as well as the African Agenda 2063, which is currently being implemented through the 2013/2023 programme.

Bornito de Sousa went on to say that in Angola, just like in other countries, life gains dynamics within the ambit of municipalities, therefore it is in this framework that the institutionalisation of local governments is included in the country's priorities until 2022.

"Thus, to think strategically about the problems of economic development demands the need to give privilege to the municipal level as something fundamental to promote economic growth and the elevation of the human development indexes (...)", emphasised the minister.