Namibia: City Legal Manager in Court

A legal adviser with the City of Windhoek is paying the price for trying to save a war veteran from losing her house over municipal debts.

Benedictus Ngairorue appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court yesterday, facing a fraud charge emanating from a 2013 case when he allegedly tampered with documents.

His case was postponed to 21 November for plea and trial.

The house belonged to the late Frieda Kahaanga, who owed the municipality N$54 000.

The municipality wanted to auction the house, but Ngairorue allegedly transferred the house into Johannes Aoxamub's name.

Internal auditors uncovered the switch of names on the accounts, and aggrieved municipal workers reported the matter to the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Ngairorue's troubles started when the ACC asked the municipality about allegations that he falsified documents.

Kahaanga died in March 2014 after the municipality sold the house, despite Ngairorue's actions that have landed him in hot water.

Ngairorue has since been battling a criminal court case that started this week.

He applied for legal aid on 22 July 2015, five days before he was to appear in court for the fraud case.

"I have been summoned to appear in a criminal court for an act that I allegedly committed during the course of my employment on 18 October 2013," he wrote to the city's chief executive's office.

The chief executive's office sought legal opinion from Jana de Kock legal practitioners on whether they should pay Ngairorue's legal fees.

The law firm advised that the city should decline the application for legal aid.

The municipality nevertheless paid the fees, but it is unclear how much the fees were.

The Namibian reported last year that Ngairorue was also blamed by fellow city officials for giving special treatment to politically connected land seekers such as academic-cum-property developer Tjama Tjivikua.

His court case comes at a time when new chief executive officer Robert Kahimise is reportedly reshuffling managers.

Ngairorue is said to be in the good books of Kahimise, and some suspect that he is even up for another promotion.

The legal adviser supports solid waste manager Benjamin Amuenje, who is tipped to be the new housing and land delivery executive.

Amuenje is the same official whom the ACC found to have received favours from Ngairorue.

ACC director general Paulus Noa told the former city chief executive Niilo Taapopi that Ngairorue instructed another city official to make payment arrangements on Amuenje's indebted account.

Ngairorue did not respond to questions sent to him through text message, and his cellphone also went unanswered.