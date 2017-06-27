27 June 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Another Milestone for Sunshine Stable ... Imms Moses Becomes 'Global Matchmaker'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek — Local boxing guru Immanuel Ndapewa Moses, aka 'Imms', younger brother of Namibia's former world champion Paulus 'The Hitman' Moses, protégé of the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy, has added another accolade to the revered stable.

Moses has been appointed as a 'Global Matchmaker' for Pro Boxing League (PBL) and other properties of IPBA, effective as of the 20th of this month.

Moses' appointment is for one year on renewable terms, and involves remuneration based on mutually agreed terms and conditions between the two parties.

The agreement may be terminated within the appointment period by mutual consent, or as initiated by the department or by the appointee. 'Global Matchmaker' appointments are listed under the rules and regulations of the Indian Professional Boxing Association (IPBA).

"It is good to have you on board as part of the IPBA family because a person with your experience and insight would be the perfect person to help us promote and develop the ecosystem of the sport in India and Global," reads a statement from the (IPBA) verbatim, signed by the president of the Indian Professional Boxing Association, Shahe Ali.

Namibia

Drugs Slowly Poisoning The Youth

The infamous nyaope, an addictive street drug credited with destroying the lives of young people in South Africa, has… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.