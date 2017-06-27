27 June 2017

Namibia: Elephant Kills Pensioner At Lubuta

By Aron Mushaukwa

Katima Mulilo — An 82-year-old woman Kwebela Lupalezwi from Sichelo village in the area of Lubuta in Judea Lyabboloma Constituency of the Zambezi Region lost her life on Saturday afternoon when she was attacked by a juvenile solitary male elephant.

It is understood the old lady had just come from church on Saturday afternoon when she decided to go into the nearby bush to fetch firewood to prepare lunch for herself.

This is when the unfortunate incident happened as the isolated elephant which is believed to have been standing near a bush fatally attacked her when she passed by.

The incident was confirmed by the chief warden for parks and wildlife management in the region Morgan Saisai, who described the incident as "unfortunate".

"In that area it is just caution, it is a wildlife special area, which is the Kwando area - so now movements of elephants in that corridor are peaking therefore people should be extra cautious when moving around," advised Saisai.

Saisai confirmed the elephant was destroyed on Sunday by officials from the Ministry of Environment and Tourism.

