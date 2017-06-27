Rwanda: Airtel Donates Iron Sheets to 20 Kayonza Families

The living conditions of 21 people in Mukarange sector, Kayonza District will soon change for the better, thanks to funds raised by Airtel Rwanda staff to provide them iron sheets to build decent houses.

The firm will build a house for one other needy resident, the Airtel Rwanda managing director, Michael Adjei, said on Saturday. This was after the telecom firm's staff had joined the residents during the monthly communal work, commonly known as 'Umuganda'. Besides doing general cleaning with the residents, they worked on the foundation of the house that will be built for a vulnerable family identified by the community leaders.

The telecom firm donated an assortment of items to the local community, including hoes, shovels, slashers, rakes, among others. A kindergarten known as Irerero also received scholastic materials.

Speaking after the exercise, Adjei pledged the firm's support toward improving and promoting hygiene in communities as well as to strengthen its community engagement and support the country's programmes, including 'Umuganda'.

"The Airtel family is grateful to have joined residents of Mukarange sector for this month's communal work. We shall continue this practice not only in Kayonza but the entire country," he said.

Speaking at the same event, Jean Damascene Harerimana, the Kayonza District vice-mayor for social affairs, thanked Airtel for the gesture and the donation to the community.

"We thank Airtel for the contribution and for joining us during this month's 'Umuganda'. We hope that this practice will continue going forward," Harerimana said.

Eugen Murasira, one of the beneficiaries, said support from big firms like Airtel is a sign that the country's development agenda is on track.

"The house I am living in is almost collapsing. So, getting a decent home has been of the biggest challenge for my family. But with Airtel support, we can now live in a better house," he said.