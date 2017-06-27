Namibia: Man Hangs Himself After Axing Wife

Windhoek — A man aged 37, committed suicide by hanging himself after he assaulted his wife by hitting her with an axe 12 times on her head, neck and face on June 23 at around 08h00 at Omukukutu Village in the Ohangwena Region. The 39-year-old victim sustained serious cuts and is in hospital.

The assailant who committed suicide was identified as Jackson Hamupolo and police have informed his next of kin about the crime and subsequent tragedy.

Three suicides were reported over the weekend. Matheus Wilbard Nakamwe (45) a resident of Ombome Village in the Tsandi Constituency was found hanging with a rope around his neck at Okomakwiya Village on June 23 at around 06h00 in a field.

On June 24 at around 21h00 at Onakiidhi Village in the Ontananga area, the body of Amutenya Frederick Nande Shongolo (44) was found hanging from a tree by his mother.

The body of Petrus Amadhila (61) was found hanging from a tree at his homestead at Iiviyonga Village on June 23 at around 13h40.

Police at Okahao are investigating a case of unnatural death after a three-month-old baby was discovered dead after being left sleeping by its mother at Oniikolondo Village in the Otomanzi Constituency.

The mother of Aluvina Johannes went to the neighbour's house and on her return found the infant dead. A post mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

A case of drowning was reported at the Outapi police Station. Metumo Kandjala Hosea (43) from Ongha Village left home on June 22 at around 07h00 and his body was found floating in the water canal at Omakuku Village on June 23 at around 16h00.

The body was retrieved from the canal and taken to the police mortuary for a post mortem.

A seven-months pregnant woman apparently died in her sleep at Kamanjab on June 22 during the evening. According to a police report, the deceased identified as Valerie Vaanda Kambahepa (27), and her boyfriend went to sleep but when he tried to wake her the next morning, her response was very weak.

He then called his brother to their shack who also tried to wake her up, but they realised she was not breathing. They called the police who took the body to the police mortuary for a post mortem to determine the exact cause of death.