Namibia: Truck Drivers Homebound

Walter Haoseb could be heading home after spending about six months living in his truck in Zambia but he has questions as to why they were held.

!Haoseb (62) is one of 37 truck drivers who were held at different locations in Zambia and were only released after President Hage Geingob had intervened. He said his truck was impounded at the Kafue Bridge, a checkpoint close to Lusaka.

Some of the trucks were impounded at Sesheke border post, while others, like !Hoaseb's, were held in Kafue - more than 600km from the border.

The Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry yesterday said 19 trucks arrived at the border on Sunday evening. According to the NCCI, the trucks belong to CJ Potgieter Transport, DVB Trucking, LA Motors, Malan Carriers CC, More and More Investment CC, and Super Transport.

All the trucks were on transit from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Namibian met !Haoseb, who works for Malan Carriers CC, on Saturday when he and others arrived at Sesheke border post on the Zambian side.

Looking exhausted but happy that he was at last coming home, !Haoseb could not hide his dismay with the Zambian authorities.

He said that the drivers do not know why they were held although they had all the necessary papers. !Haoseb also said the Zambian authorities gave them different reasons and excuses for impounding their trucks.

"Their reasons for keeping us there were changing every day," he said, adding that every time they were told that they would be leaving the following day.

Those days, he said,turned into weeks, and weeks turned into six months. Since there were no toilets, !Haoseb said they had to use open spaces and walk for about a kilometre to buy water.

"The past six months have been very difficult for us. The local people were good to us," he said.

He recalled how the nightmare began.

"We passed two checkpoints in Zambia, coming from Congo. But at the third checkpoint they stopped us, and impounded our trucks.

"There was no reason for us to be kept there for that long. Their reasons for keeping us changed every day," he added.

According to !Haoseb, the Zambian authorities initially claimed that the trucks were carrying timber from Zambia and later they said that the trucks were not supposed to use Zambia as a transit point.

"This truck was my home for the past six months. My family is back in Windhoek. My boss tried to support me and my family, but the money was also running out because all our four trucks had been impounded," he said.

Another driver, Ronald Stevens from for LA Motors, corroborated !Haoseb's story, saying that they had to walk for a kilometre just to shower.

"We were not allowed to use the facilities at the checkpoint. I had to use a plastic bag to relieve myself. We were treated very badly.

"We could not move freely in Zambia yet Zambian drivers move freely in our country. We had to pay for water but when they are in our country, they get everything for free; they are not even bothered at checkpoints," he fumed.

Stevens further said there were no problems with the trucks, but the Zambian authorities made sure that they found excuses just to keep detaining them.

Stevens said they were still uncertain because they did not have their papers, which were still with the Zambian officials.

"I will only be happy when we are on the Namibian side because although we were told we are released, our papers are still with them.

"So, although we are now in Sesheke, we will have to wait for our papers to proceed. Lastly, I thank everyone who helped us and prayed for us during these difficult times in our lives, and the President for aiding in our release," he said.

Ronaldo Pedro, the owner of DCM Investment CC, whose 21 trucks were impounded, said it has affected his workers and the business.

Pedro said most of his drivers are married and rent houses.

"I was supposed to pay them but for the past six months, we have not. That is how horrible the situation is. The conditions in which our truck drivers have been living for the past six months are very awful," he said, adding that what the Zambian government did was not fair.

He demanded an explanation from the Zambian authorities, saying that they have suffered huge losses.

"We are renting these trucks. The owners need to be paid. This will cost us. We do not know if the government will intervene so that the Zambian government compensates us," he stressed.

Another driver, Evans Malekani, who was frying fish next to the trucks, said they suffered physically, mentally and emotionally.

"From February up until now, I have not seen my family. The struggle is real. As you can see, I am frying fish next to my truck because of a verification which took six months, although we had proper documents on transit in my own country.

"I left my granddaughter. She could not even speak when I left. But now when I call home, she is able to say 'Dada'. This is painful. We are lucky to have food, but others have nothing. This will be our first and last meal for the day," he said.

A fleet manager with one of the companies, Abdul Ezat, said they lost four very important contracts because of the seizure of their trucks.

"We do not have a problem with the Zambian government doing verification, but it should not have taken that long because they had to understand that we are paying taxes and drivers. They did not consider where we would get the money if these trucks are impounded," he charged.

The NCCI secretary, Charity Mwiya, said out of 37 Namibian trucks impounded in Zambia, 19 had been released and arrived at the Sesheke border post in Zambia by Sunday evening.

Mwiya said seven were in transit to the Sesheke border post, while 11 were still to be released.

She also said they did not know why the 11 trucks are still being held.

Mwiya said the NCCI is in constant communication with the truck drivers, and will be informed as soon as the trucks cross into Namibia.