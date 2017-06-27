Ford South Africa is voluntarily recalling from Namibia all Ikon models, built between 9 August 2004 and 24 March 2012, and Figo vehicles, built between 13 January 2009 and 24 March 2012 to replace the high pressure steering hose.

The vehicles were built in India for the South African market and fears are that the hose may burst, resulting in a power steering fluid leak.

Ford South Africa's media relations official, Rella Bernardes, told The Namibian yesterday that there are 651 vehicles affected in Namibia.

"Ford is proactively recalling the vehicles to correct the issue and will be contacting customers to advise them of the recall and corrective action," said Bernardes.

Ford's statement on Friday said the power steering fluid leak could result in fumes being emitted from the engine into the cab compartment.

"It may also be possible for power steering fluid to come into contact with the vehicle's exhaust system components, creating the potential for smoke and, in extreme cases, fire," says Ford South Africa in the statement.

"Ford remains committed to delivering world-class quality vehicles to our customers and this voluntary safety recall is part of that commitment. Should customers have any concerns or queries, we encourage them to contact their nearest dealer or Ford Customer Service directly at 0860 011 022 or CRC3@ford.com," the company said.

The recall comes just months after a debacle over the Ford Kuga model, scores of which caught fire.

In January 2017, Ford South Africa recalled 100 Kuga 1,6-litre model vehicles from the Namibian market following a similar decision in South Africa a day before.

The January recall came after 48 Kugas caught fire in South Africa, 11 of them in January. One person was killed in a fire incident in South Africa. A total of 4 556 vehicles were affected in the January recall in South Africa alone.