27 June 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Ford Recalls 651 Figo, Ikon Models in Namibia

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ndama Nakashole

Ford South Africa is voluntarily recalling from Namibia all Ikon models, built between 9 August 2004 and 24 March 2012, and Figo vehicles, built between 13 January 2009 and 24 March 2012 to replace the high pressure steering hose.

The vehicles were built in India for the South African market and fears are that the hose may burst, resulting in a power steering fluid leak.

Ford South Africa's media relations official, Rella Bernardes, told The Namibian yesterday that there are 651 vehicles affected in Namibia.

"Ford is proactively recalling the vehicles to correct the issue and will be contacting customers to advise them of the recall and corrective action," said Bernardes.

Ford's statement on Friday said the power steering fluid leak could result in fumes being emitted from the engine into the cab compartment.

"It may also be possible for power steering fluid to come into contact with the vehicle's exhaust system components, creating the potential for smoke and, in extreme cases, fire," says Ford South Africa in the statement.

"Ford remains committed to delivering world-class quality vehicles to our customers and this voluntary safety recall is part of that commitment. Should customers have any concerns or queries, we encourage them to contact their nearest dealer or Ford Customer Service directly at 0860 011 022 or CRC3@ford.com," the company said.

The recall comes just months after a debacle over the Ford Kuga model, scores of which caught fire.

In January 2017, Ford South Africa recalled 100 Kuga 1,6-litre model vehicles from the Namibian market following a similar decision in South Africa a day before.

The January recall came after 48 Kugas caught fire in South Africa, 11 of them in January. One person was killed in a fire incident in South Africa. A total of 4 556 vehicles were affected in the January recall in South Africa alone.

Namibia

Drugs Slowly Poisoning The Youth

The infamous nyaope, an addictive street drug credited with destroying the lives of young people in South Africa, has… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.