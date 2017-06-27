27 June 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Man Arrested for Groot Aub Murder

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tutaleni Pinehas

One of the two suspects linked to last week's Groot Aub murder has appeared in the Rehoboth Magistrate's Court.

Groot Aub resident Hendrick Cherry (35), faces a charge of murder for allegedly killing Franz Scherer (59), who was found buried in a shallow grave in a riverbed a few hundred metres from the residential area.

Scherer died from a blow to the back of the head with a shovel. With his court appearance last Thursday, Cherry's case was postponed to 17 July, pending further investigations. The accused has a pending rape case. A second suspect, believed to be Cherry's accomplice, is still at large.

Cherry was arrested last Monday afternoon, the day on which the body was found at the settlement.

A family source told The Namibian at the scene where the body was exhumed that Scherer's wife had reported him as missing late on Monday.

When he did not return home that night, the wife went looking for him, and found his bakkie parked under trees on the fringes of the settlement.

It was then that she called the police, who discovered the body buried in a shallow grave.

Namibia

Drugs Slowly Poisoning The Youth

The infamous nyaope, an addictive street drug credited with destroying the lives of young people in South Africa, has… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.