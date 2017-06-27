Namibia: Man Arrested for Groot Aub Murder

One of the two suspects linked to last week's Groot Aub murder has appeared in the Rehoboth Magistrate's Court.

Groot Aub resident Hendrick Cherry (35), faces a charge of murder for allegedly killing Franz Scherer (59), who was found buried in a shallow grave in a riverbed a few hundred metres from the residential area.

Scherer died from a blow to the back of the head with a shovel. With his court appearance last Thursday, Cherry's case was postponed to 17 July, pending further investigations. The accused has a pending rape case. A second suspect, believed to be Cherry's accomplice, is still at large.

Cherry was arrested last Monday afternoon, the day on which the body was found at the settlement.

A family source told The Namibian at the scene where the body was exhumed that Scherer's wife had reported him as missing late on Monday.

When he did not return home that night, the wife went looking for him, and found his bakkie parked under trees on the fringes of the settlement.

It was then that she called the police, who discovered the body buried in a shallow grave.