27 June 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Single Parents' Foundation Out of the Blocks

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ndanki Kahiurika

Single parents do not have to fight their battles alone, says newly appointed director of the Single Parent Support Foundation, Clara Bohitile.

The Namibian spoke to Bohitile, a former politician, last week following her appointment on Wednesday.

The other directors of the foundation are Tonata Shiimi, Tjuna Kauapirura, Nangula Geingos, Nangula Kauluma, Grant Gariseb, Erastus Nekuta and Judith Afrikaner.

Bohitile said the country has been experiencing a surge in baby dumping, passion killings and other social ills, which can be addressed through support for single parents.

"There are strong people, and those who are not so strong. Those people need help so that they can go on with life," she said.

The executive director of the foundation, Lancelot Musesengwa, said they will work with regional governors as from next month to appoint community champions to engage community leaders, who will then reach out to local people.

Nangula Kauluma told The Namibian yesterday that they hoped to create awareness about the foundation's services, establish critical needs on the ground, and look at how such needs could be addressed.

Foundation founder Cecilie Hages Tjikenda said at the board's inauguration on Wednesday that the new directors should take their role seriously, as many lives depended on them.

In recent years, there have been many reports of baby dumping under bridges, in suitcases, riverbeds, dustbins, pit latrines and various other horrific places.

Similarly, cases of passion killings have been on the increase. Recently, Cabinet in principle approved the Mental Health Bill, which is also expected to address some of the social ills in the country.

Namibia

Drugs Slowly Poisoning The Youth

The infamous nyaope, an addictive street drug credited with destroying the lives of young people in South Africa, has… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.