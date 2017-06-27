Namibia: Single Parents' Foundation Out of the Blocks

Single parents do not have to fight their battles alone, says newly appointed director of the Single Parent Support Foundation, Clara Bohitile.

The Namibian spoke to Bohitile, a former politician, last week following her appointment on Wednesday.

The other directors of the foundation are Tonata Shiimi, Tjuna Kauapirura, Nangula Geingos, Nangula Kauluma, Grant Gariseb, Erastus Nekuta and Judith Afrikaner.

Bohitile said the country has been experiencing a surge in baby dumping, passion killings and other social ills, which can be addressed through support for single parents.

"There are strong people, and those who are not so strong. Those people need help so that they can go on with life," she said.

The executive director of the foundation, Lancelot Musesengwa, said they will work with regional governors as from next month to appoint community champions to engage community leaders, who will then reach out to local people.

Nangula Kauluma told The Namibian yesterday that they hoped to create awareness about the foundation's services, establish critical needs on the ground, and look at how such needs could be addressed.

Foundation founder Cecilie Hages Tjikenda said at the board's inauguration on Wednesday that the new directors should take their role seriously, as many lives depended on them.

In recent years, there have been many reports of baby dumping under bridges, in suitcases, riverbeds, dustbins, pit latrines and various other horrific places.

Similarly, cases of passion killings have been on the increase. Recently, Cabinet in principle approved the Mental Health Bill, which is also expected to address some of the social ills in the country.