Gaborone — As the funeral for the late Second President of Botswana, Sir Ketumile Masire draws closer, some dignitaries from other countries continue to confirm their attendace of the memorial and funeral services to be held tomorrow and Thursday respectively.

So far, those who have confirmed attendance of the memorial service include former Tanzania president Mr Benjamin Mkapa and former Tanzania Prime Minister, Dr Salim Ahmed Salim, who will be arrriving today (June 27).

Those attending the state funeral are Lesotho's King Letsie III and Former Mozambique President, Mr Armando Guebuza. King Letsie III will arrive on June 29, whilst Mr Guebuza arrives today (June 27).

