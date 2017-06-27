Namibia: Robbery Tops Crime Wave in Khomas

Windhoek — Various violent crimes including robbery, breaking and entering and murders were reported over the weekend in the Khomas Region, according to the crime report issued by Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi of the Namibian Police.

In Windhoek, a 32-year-old man was shot in the head with a 7.65mm pistol after he allegedly bumped the vehicle of the suspect with his BMW. According to the police the victim reversed his vehicle into a shebeen where people were drinking on June 24 at about 22h00 at a residence in Shandumbala. The suspect, a corporal stationed at Suiderhof Military Base, was arrested and his licensed firearm confiscated. The victim was admitted to Katutura hospital in a critical condition.

The left window of a Toyota Land Cruiser was smashed while the driver was turning into his residence on June 23 at around 11.30 in Bruhn Street, Pionierspark. The suspect managed to grab a bag containing official documents and cash of N$30,000.

The victim managed to stop his vehicle and chased after the suspect, who got into a blue Ford Ranger without a number plate, which then sped off. The victim was slightly injured.

Three suspects (aged 32, 28 and unknown) were arrested late on Sunday evening and were expected to appear in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court yesterday. Nothing has been recovered as yet.

Two unknown men, one armed with a pistol, broke into the room of a 27-year-old woman while she was asleep on June 23 at around 22h30 at a residence in Effesiers Street near Herero Mall, held her at gunpoint and ordered her to cover her head with a blanket.

According to the crime report, the suspects then searched the room and took her smart phone and N$1,800 in cash, whereafter they allegedly broke into an adjacent room and took a TV, a memory stick, two Samsung digital cameras and N$7,000 in cash.

The value of the goods is estimated at N$40,000. No arrests or recovery have been made as yet.

The police at Tsinsabis are investigating a case of rape after a 30-year-old woman was allegedly violated at an unknown time during the night of June 23. It is alleged the victim was on her way home from a neighbouring homestead where she had been drinking and was reportedly drunk and could not recognise who raped her.

A case of housebreaking and theft was reported in Otjinene after suspects broke into Kambandi Bar between 22h00 and 10h00 on June 23. The suspects broke the front door lock, gained entrance and took a jukebox and two speakers valued at N$14,000 and alcohol valued at N$3,000.

The police were alerted and one suspect was arrested between Okondjatu and Okamapati with one speaker and the jukebox. Alcohol valued at N$2,000 and the other speaker were recovered at a village between Okondjatu and Okakarara.