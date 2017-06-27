West Africa: Firm Secures Wine Franchise for West African Market

Chief Executive Officer of Lords Promotion, Dr. Olusegun Okeowo, has announced his company has taken over the franchise of Blue Nun, a German wine in West Africa, to fill the yearning gap in the drinks and beverage sector.

According to him, "The preliminary market studies have shown that there is a huge gap to be filled in the drinks and beverage sector and we intend to fill this gap. In the next few months, the company will be launching four variants of Blue Nun in the Nigerian market, namely 24K Gold flakes, Silver, Rosé and the Blue edition before rolling-out in the rest of West Africa in phases. We are glad to inform you that our history-making deal with the German manufacturers, Languith, makes the first entry of Blue Nun brand into the continent of Africa".

He stated that the company was working with a German company with Nigerian ownership, Syntec Group, to ensure a successful and effective market entry with plans underway for a robust launch campaign that would help engage and endear target consumers for the brand. He added that the intention of Lords Promotions was to become a major player in the Nigerian drinks and beverages sector through the Blue Nun brand.

Okeowo further explained that all Blue Nun wines are produced, using the Sichel Superior Vinification method, adding, "The reassurance of this method guarantees that the best vineyards with only the best grapes are chosen. These are then given the best care in pressing, white wine cold fermentation, maturing and bottling".

Blue Nun is a global brand with German origin. It is one of the world's oldest wine brands and H. Sichel Sohne launched it into the global market in 1921.