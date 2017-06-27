Zambian golfer, Aaron Simfukwe on Saturday won his second title of the Men's A Division Windhoek Lager Africa Jacket golf tournament.

Simfukwe became the first player to win the trophy back to back since its inception in 2013. The young Zambian golfer first won the competition in 2016.

The Windhoek Lager Africa Jacket saw top amateur golfers from 11 African nations competing in the finals in Windhoek, after winning national competitions in their respective countries.

Speaking to Nampa after the competition, Simfukwe said winning the competition was not a walk in the park but he was happy to have put his name on the trophy once again.

He added that he will now turn professional and hope to give his seniors a run for their money.

"I did not want to make it look easy when I returned the trophy but hard work, dedication and discipline made me feel at ease throughout the two days of the competition.

"I will now be turning professional next week and winning this competition was a good motivation for me ahead of the upcoming championships as a professional golfer," he said.

The Windhoek Lager Africa Jacket has grown in leaps and bounds since its inception. Only five countries competed in 2013: Namibia, Botswana, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Since 2016, players from Swaziland, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Seychelles and Mauritius are also competing in the event.

Each country had four qualifying tournaments and the winners then qualified for the finals in Windhoek.

Another tournament that was played alongside the Windhoek Lager Africa Jacket was the Windhoek Lager International Pair South Africa, with the top two pairs qualifying to compete in the World International Pairs in Portugal later this year.

Dewald Niemandt and Herman Rheeder won that category, while Johan Steyl and Dawel le Roux finished the event as runner ups. - Nampa