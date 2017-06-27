Photo: The Standard

Mujuru and Tsvangirai supporters at rally.

The MDC -T Youth Assembly has urged its members to retaliate if attacked by Zanu PF rivals.

Addressing scores of MDC-T youths in Nkulumane, Bulawayo, on Sunday, the party's youth assembly chairperson, Happymore Chidziva, urged colleagues to defend themselves if attacked.

"An injury to one is an injury to all. If one of you is attacked, please make sure you retaliate. I am not promoting violence but all I am saying is that we should promote the culture of solidarity among ourselves," said Chidziva.

He also challenged the youths to register as voters so as to participate in next year's elections in their numbers, warning that failure to do so will be disastrous for their future.

"If you do not want to register and vote, I tell you some of you will never be married because of the hardships which most young men are encountering. Young men as well if they do not vote next year, they will never work in their entire lives. So you can see there are a lot of things at stake for the young people," he said.

The MDC-T youths also demanded 20 percent quarter in every province for the parliamentary and council positions which will be contested in next year's elections.

"As youths we have already agreed that we should be given the opportunity to contest in the next elections. We have agreed with the party's leadership that young people who are the majority of voters should be allocated at least 20 percent of every contested position in each province. On that we will not budge," said their leader Chidziva.

"Mpopoma/Pelandaba constituency used to be represented by a youthful candidate, Bekithemba Nyathi, who has now joined the People Democratic Party (PDP). As youths we are saying any replacement of Nyathi should be a young person," said Chidziva.