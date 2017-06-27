Luanda — Angolan government has spent so far 1.6 billion Kwanzas to assist refugees from Kassai region, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), in the Angola's eastern Lunda Norte province.

The data were released Monday in Luanda by Social Welfare minister, Gonçalves Muandumba, at a meeting with members of diplomatic corps accredited in Angola,

The official said that despite the economic crisis and the country's commitment to the upcoming of elections, the government is working to protect the physical integrity of the refugees.

In turn, the State Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ângela Bragança, who also attended the meeting, said that the action has financial and security implications for Angola.

The official said that the value is meant to secure protection and transport of refugees from the entry points to sheltering Centres as well as food and non-food items.

The amount also covers training of local experts on methods of locating and reuniting families as well as responding to violence actions and registration of unaccompanied children.

This also include the rescue of extremely vulnerable refugees in areas of difficult access, management of temporary counselling centres of Cacanda and Mussungue, which are overcrowded with refugees.

On June 12 the UNHCR appealed on International Community for contribution of USD 65.5 million to support the refugees.

The official also spoke of the need to mobilise AKz 15.4 billion to continue to assist the refugees.

Angola is available to continue working in partnership with all humanitarian agencies.

Gonçalves Muandumba added that the challenge and the complexity of the massive influx of Congolese refugees entail the right articulation between national and international actors. "We are all called to step up efforts to contribute to the stability in DRC ". he said

According to recent information, in addition to the Central Kassai, the crisis is spread to Western Kassai, Eastern Kassai and Lomam, causing 1.27 million internally displaced persons in the DRC.

The minister, who put at 500 the rate of refugees arriving in Angola on daily basis, said that if this trend continues it will certainly raise the logistical and humanitarian needs.

He defended permanent search for lasting solutions through diplomacy and dialogue, with a view to ensure the reintegration of the Congolese in their country.

The meeting also gathered representatives of the specialised organisations of United Nations in Angola.

Currently the refugee camps of Cacanda and Mssungue (Lunda Norte), shelter about 31, 329 DRC citizens, of whom 9, 296 men, 8, 716 women and 13, 308 children, with many of them affected by various diseases.