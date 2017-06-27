Nigeria: Police Officers to Face Sanctions Over Kidnapper Evans' Revelation

Following the revelation of a senior police officer that he arrested billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamdike, a.k.a. Evans, in 2006 for armed robbery and how he was freed by a police officer, the Police High Command has ordered a full-scale investigation into the matter.

The investigation became necessary, as Evans had allegedly owned up to the allegation of involvement in armed robbery.

A senior police officer had alleged that in 2006, a gang of armed robbers had attacked a commercial bank in Lagos and went somewhere around the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, to share the loot.

He alleged that the robbers had disagreement over sharing formula and shot one another. "Seven members of the gang died instantly, three of the suspects, including Evans were arrested. If you look at his chest, there is a scar."

The officer said the case was transferred to the Lagos State Anti-Robbery Squad. "We investigated and discovered that they were armed robbers. Evans led the gang. We also went to Mbidi police station, Imo State, for investigation, where we arrested two gang members.

"There was a police woman at the Band Section of Police College, Lagos, Tina, who insisted that we dropped the case as Evans was her brother. She traveled to Imo State. Not long after she returned, we got a message from the Imo State Police Command that the command had been searching for Evans and requested we transferred the case."

The officer said when he saw the pictures in the media, he recognized Evans as the man he investigated for armed robbery.

A senior police officer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said: "Evans has confessed to the 2006 armed robbery attack on a bank and the shooting of seven persons.

"Following his confession, the police authorities want to know how Evans was freed from the armed robbery offence, the police want to know who the police woman Tina is and whether she played a vital role in the release of Evans. We want to know whether other officers were also involved or if the court freed Evans.

"I assure you that if Evans was released without due process, those police officers, whether they are still in the force or not would be fished out and made to face the law. We will get to the root of the matter. Heads will roll if policemen were responsible for shielding an armed robbery case."