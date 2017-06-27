Tanzania: Court Urges Revision of Law On Default Ruling

Photo: The Herald

Court gavel.

The Court of Appeal has advised the Attorney General (AG) to initiate amendments of the law under the Civil Procedure Code (CPC), which allows the court to give default judgment if the claimed amount does not exceed 1,000/-.

Default judgment is a ruling given by the court in favour of plaintiff (complainant) upon failure by the defendant to file his written statement of defence in response to the claimant's claims in civil litigation.

"A point to be noted here is that the amount of 1,000/- is now outdated, hence there is need for it to be closely looked upon and be amended to suit the current situation," Justices Mbarouk Mbarouk, Batuel Mmilla and Shaban Lila said.

The justices were determining an appeal lodged by the National Housing Corporation (NHC) against Ettienes Hotel in a suit that has been pending for about 18 years now. In the suit, NHC has been demanding payments of 45,225,633.45/-, as rent arrears, profit and vacant possession.

In their judgment deliv ered recently, the justices granted the appeal by NHC, but quashed the proceedings of the High Court and ordered the case to proceed for hearing before another judge as it existed on June 19, 2000.

They found that the judgment given by the trial judge on September 7, 2000, in favour of Ettienes Hotel was not a judgment at all because it did not indicate the specif ic provision under Order VII Rule 14 (2) (a) or (b) of the CPC for which it was based.

In the case in hand, Ettienes Hotel had filed a counter-claim against the suit lodged by NHC. However, NHC defaulted to file its written statement of defence in response to the counter claim by Ettienes Hotel.

It was at that point in time when the High Court judge issued the default judgment. But, the justices noted in their judgment that Order VII Rule 14 (2) (a) of CPC applies in a situation where the amount claimed in a suit or counter claim does not exceed 1,000/-and when the adverse party fails to present his defence within fixed time, the trial court can proceed to enter the default judgment.

On the other hand, it noted, if the sum exceed 1,000/- and if the adverse party fails to present his defence in time in a suit or counter claim, the trial court can compose and pronounce judgment in favour of [plaintiff upon proof of his claims as required by Order VII Rule 14 (2) (b) of CPC.

According to the justices, looking at the order dated September 7, 2000, the trial judge had not specifically stated which part of the law should apply, considering the counter claim by Ettienes Hotel contained huge amount of 45,225,633.45/-.

The justices concluded that the trial court ought to have applied Order VIII Rule 14 (2) (b) of the Civil Procedure Code and fix a day for ex-parte proof of the claims by Ettienes Hotel and thereafter compose its judgment and pronounce it as per the law.