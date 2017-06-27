Photo: The Herald

Man drinks cough syrup to get high.

At least 65% of the youths in Zimbabwe are engaged in drug abuse, a government official has said.

This was revealed by a ministry of health official, Dorcas Sithole, on Monday.

She was addressing youths, stakeholders in the health sector and reporters at an event organized by the Zimbabwe Civil Liberties and Drug Network in Harare to commemorate International Day Against Drug Abuse and Elicit Trafficking.

"About 45% of all mental health problems are said to be triggered by drug abuse, 57% of admissions in psychiatric institutions due to drug and alcohol abuse, and about 65% of youths whether urban or rural are said to be using drugs," she said.

Sithole said Zimbabwe only has one private drug rehabilitation center.

"Government is working on the establishment of at least two rehabilitation centers; one in Harare and the other one in Bulawayo. The government is also in the process of drafting drug policy master plan which the Home Affairs and Health and Child Care inter-ministerial committee is finalizing," she said.

Speaking at the same event, Zanu PF senator, Monica Mutsvangwa, blamed the deteriorating economy and "our porous" borders for the illegal in flow of dangerous drugs into the country.

"Our borders are porous and our children are the major targets and this has become a problem which the country is now facing," said Mutsvangwa.

"It's painful to hear that most of these young people who are taking drugs are qualified people who are not employed because of the economic challenges the country is experiencing and this is the reason why we are saying we need to work together as one people as opposed to blame one another so that we build this country so that our children get jobs," she said.

Mutsvangwa said she was going to influence parliament to push for the establishment of drug more abuse rehabilitation centres.

"I am here as a parliamentarian, and I am here to listen to alternative views and opinions which I will take to parliament for policy making," she said.

Mutsvangwa is also SADC parliamentary Forum vice President.

According to the United Nations, 200 million people worldwide are using dangerous drugs.

Popular substances which young people in Zimbabwe engage in include, Cordain, Broncleer, Cannabis, Maragada, Musombodhiya, Tegu-Tegu and Zed.

These drugs are taken through swallowing, smoking, injections or sniffing.

Dangerous drugs do not only compromise public health but they also have emotional, psychological, mental and social effects.