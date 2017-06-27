27 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: School Watchman Gets 30 Years for Raping Girl

By Peti Siyame in Mlele

MLELE District magistrate's Court in Katavi region has sentenced a school night watchman, George Sikok (27), to 30 years in jail after he was convicted of raping a 16-yearold girl.

The man was employed as a night watchman at Ilela Secondary School at small town of Inyonga in Mlele District, Katavi region. Reading the judgment yesterday, the trial magistrate, Mr Teotimus Swai, said the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was the one who did commit the crime.

The prosecution had summoned seven witnesses. Prosecuting, Inspector of Police Bakari Hongoli had earlier charged before the court that the convict committed the crime on 26 January, this year at around 1:00 am.

It was further alleged that on that material night, the convict abandoned his night watch post, the Ilela Secondary School, and broke the front door to the house in which the victim of rape was sleeping with her younger siblings, and raped her.

