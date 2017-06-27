Tanzania: Tarime DC Battles Die-Hard Border Smugglers At Sirari

Tarime — Maize and sugar smuggling is becoming increasingly unmanageable at the Kenya-Tanzania border post of Sirari, despite efforts by Tarime District Commissioner Glorius Luoga at creating a special unit to fight illegal business deals in villages around the border.

In particular, illegal transactions business are booming at Kubiterere, Sirari, Kipimo Borega and Kegonga villages, according to local government leaders who spoke to this newspaper at the weekend.

Sirari village Chairman Benson Makanya said the business deals were being sealed by owners of private motor vehicles operating as conduits, and were doing so in open defiance of the DC's orders.

At the Nyairoma neighbourhood, for instance, village chairperson Werema Chacha said: "... . The traders have been sabotaging the country through illegal business deals ... we therefore call upon the relevant state security organs to intensify border patrols."

At Kegonga border suburbs, one John Mwita says most people in neighbouring villages were complaining of noises from vehicles peddling businesses at night, all of them exporting or importing smuggled goods.

The villagers urged the government to intervene and ensure that all traders exporting grains across the border carried valid permits, adding that not just traders, but also public servants posted at the border, were 'part of the problem' and cited officials from the ministry of agriculture, livestock and fisheries as the most notorious.