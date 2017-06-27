27 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Tandale Mother Appeals for Help to Treat Mentally Ill Son

By Evance Ng'ingo

A jobless resident of Ndugumbi Street of Tandale Ward in Dar es Salaam, Liberata John, is asking for support from well-wishers for her son, suffering from mental illness, to get treatment.

Liberata made the request during the visit made by the Operations Manager for Suleiman Kova Disaster Management Foundation (SUKOS), Rahma Kova to that area recently. Kova visited the area as part of the foundations' initiatives to support the marginalised people in the country.

Liberata said that her son, Ibrahim Juma (20), suffers from different diseases apart from mental illness and she can't afford the medical expenses. She added, Ibrahim can't take care of himself and he needs all the supports something that has turned into a burden for her.

She said diseases have changed the stature of her son who now looks like a 12-year old boy while he is 20, and he has never attended school. "As a single parent, I have tried to take care of my son for a while and now I have decided to come out and seek support from good Samaritans.

I have been handling the medical bill and now I don't have a job for me to take care of the family," she said. Liberata's husband, Juma Sengo abandoned her a few years after Ibrahim was born.

