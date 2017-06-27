27 June 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Mauritius/Malawi: Malawi in a Must Win Match Against Mauritius - Cosafa Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Blessings Kamanga

Following a poor start at the ongoing Cosafa Cup in South Africa, Malawi National football team Coach Ronny Van Geneugden has promised improvements ahead of their second group game against Mauritius on Tuesday with defeat meaning doom for the Flames.

The Flames lost to Tanzania in their opening match 2-0 a result which the expatriate coach has attributed to a poor approach by his charges.

"I was surprised with our approach in the first half. Perhaps we failed to do thorough research on our opponents and they caught us by surprise. But I was happy with the reaction in the second half.

"The lads have promised to stage a good fight when we play Mauritius on Tuesday. We are hopeful of staging a battle till the last drop. The Mauritius game is a must win game for us to stand a chance of making it to the quaterfinals," said Ronny.

The Flames are in group A along with Tanzania, Angola and Mauritius. Their last group game is against Angola on Thursday.

Mauritius

COSAFA Under - 17 Championships Provides Steep Learning Curve

The COSAFA Under-17 Championships to be staged in Mauritius from July 21-30 will be for many of the players a first… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.