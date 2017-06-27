Following a poor start at the ongoing Cosafa Cup in South Africa, Malawi National football team Coach Ronny Van Geneugden has promised improvements ahead of their second group game against Mauritius on Tuesday with defeat meaning doom for the Flames.

The Flames lost to Tanzania in their opening match 2-0 a result which the expatriate coach has attributed to a poor approach by his charges.

"I was surprised with our approach in the first half. Perhaps we failed to do thorough research on our opponents and they caught us by surprise. But I was happy with the reaction in the second half.

"The lads have promised to stage a good fight when we play Mauritius on Tuesday. We are hopeful of staging a battle till the last drop. The Mauritius game is a must win game for us to stand a chance of making it to the quaterfinals," said Ronny.

The Flames are in group A along with Tanzania, Angola and Mauritius. Their last group game is against Angola on Thursday.