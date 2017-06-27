27 June 2017

Tanzania: Lawmakers Call for Deterrent Terms for Rapists

Zanzibar — A section of lawmakers here have decried the prison sentence for a rapist proven guilty, saying the 30 years jail term wasn't enough deterrent. The 30-year-jail term is the maximum sentence for rapists under the current Zanzibar law.

But in discussions about how to overcome escalating sexual violence, mainly rape, within the Isles, the lawmakers from the social welfare, women and children's committees of the Zanzibar House of Representatives described the jail term as outdated.

"I don't think any sentence other than the death penalty or life sentence is ever enough. We need reforms of the law so that sex criminals can get harsh punishment," said Mr Ali Suleiman Ali, chairperson of the committee.

In a joint meeting with activists, Mr Ali also raised concerns over few suspects who are convicted and jailed for 30 years, saying most of the perpetrators were either not arrested or were freed shortly after the arrest.

Dr Mwinyihaji Makame Mwadini, another member of the committee said: "It's surprising that there have been delays in investigating and hearing of cases linked to sexual abuse. "We need this to change," adding, "It's horrific, it really is, to see children, some at the age below ten are sexually abused leading to psychological problems and health complication and even death."

On behalf of gender activists group comprising 'Zanzibar Gender Coalition ZGC, Action Aid Tanzania, TAMWA, SOS Children Village, Zanzibar Legal Services Centre-ZLSC, and Zanzibar Female Lawyers Association- ZAFELA' Dr Mzuri Issa, Director, TAMWA- Zanzibar also called for amendment of the law including 'the penal Act No 6/2004,' and reforms in the police and judiciary.

At the meeting held here both the legislators and activist commended the recent move by Courts to deny bail for suspects of sexual crime.

