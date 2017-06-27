Tanzania: Be Responsible, Patriotic - Shein Urges Workers

President Ali Mohamed Shein yesterday graced the customary Eid Baraza here with a call on Zanzibari's and civil servants to be responsible citizens, patriotic and work harder to attain development goals as they reflect on the values that guide them in their faith.

He said hard working, honesty, accountability and observing financial discipline has helped Zanzibar reduce donor dependency drastically in the past seven years from 30.2 percent in 2010 to currently (2017) 7.3 percent.

"This is a big achievement. I commend tax payers, bodies (Tanzania Revenue Authority and Zanzibar Revenue Board) which collect revenue, and improved proper use of the funds, enabling us have better provision of essential services in the Islands," Dr Shein said at the Eid Baraza (reception) held at the old building of the House of Representatives, Kikwajuni Street.

"To obey laws voluntarily and observe human rights, avoid corruption, share dignity, love each other and avoid criminal acts, are what our religion reminds us dur ing Ramadan," Dr Shein said as he appealed to all Tanzanians to support Union President John Magufuli's ongoing efforts to build discipline in the government and protect the national wealth.

Eid-el-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims worldwide each year, and is marked after the end of the Holy month of Ramadan, fourth pillar of Islam, in which all Muslim adults are obliged to abstain from eating, sex, and unethical behaviour during day time.

The Zanzibar President said that Dr Magufuli has shown the way on how to handle national wealth to benefit all, "Therefore, as we move towards signing contracts for oil and gas exploration or development, respective executives in the government should be careful for the interest of the people."

Dr Shein prayed for victims of cholera which has so far infected more than 300 people killing at least four people, urging people to observe health precautions to avoid repeat of 1978 and 1998 when the highest number of people suffered the disease.

He said his government and officers from the World Health Organization (WHO) will soon be working on plans to control the spread of cholera in the country.

Dr Shein also reminded people about the importance of maintaining peace and stability, and the union between Zanzibar and Tanzania mainland, and that both governments have been fully committed in ensuring the country remains a safe place for both its people and visitors.

"Everyone in the country has a role to play in promoting unity, keeping peace and stability. I and Dr Magufuli are serious on this, but need people's support. Peace and stability are prerequisite in achieving our development goals," Dr Shein said.

The President said, "Let us celebrate and enjoy Eid and show love to each other. It is very unfortunate that our colleagues in different countries cannot gather and celebrate due to insecurity, wars, and hunger."

Eid Baraza which was also attended by the union Vice-President Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan, Isles Vice- President Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi, and other dignitaries, was held after Eid prayers at Maisara grounds where Sheikh Fadhil Soraga also emphasized on unity among people regardless of their religious differences.