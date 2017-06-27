Nigeria: AHI Trains 60 Health Providers in Lagos On Youth-Friendly Services

To reduce the high rate of unwanted pregnancies, abortion and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) among the youth in Lagos State, The Action Health Incorporated (AHI) has trained no fewer than 60 health workers on youth friendly services.

Speaking at the workshop, representative of AHI, Mrs. Funsho Bukoye, said young people engage in risky sex behaviour due to lack of information on sexual and reproductive health.

One way to correct this, she said, was through youth friendly health services, especially at primary health care facilities.

"Risky sexual behaviour among young people is escalating, especially in Lagos with a population of over 20 million, of which at least 30 per cent are between the ages of 10 and 24 years.

"Sexually active young people need access to a variety of reproductive health and HIV services and counseling," she stated.

She noted the youth often avoid using health facilities because of inconvenience or location, unfriendly staff and lack of privacy and confidentiality.

Bukoye explained that since most young people avoid using these services, special effort must be made to attract, serve and retain young clients.

"Which is why we have initiated a training for health workers in Lagos State on youth friendly services. So far, about 60 health care providers from Yaba, Somolu and Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA), comprising health committee members and workers, were trained on youth friendly services," she added.

The health workers were also trained on family planning devises and services.

One of the health workers trained, Dr. Owoyele Iwasiu, Medical Health Officer at Bariga LCDA, said the youth are faced with so many social health problem hence the need for the training.

"Health workers are expected to go back to their respective areas, make changes and integrate this learning to make a positive impact in the life of the youth," he said.

A nurse with the Bariga LCDA, Fagbemi Titilayo, said she had learnt how to manage the adolescents in her clinic, adding that adolescents were peculiar and needed to be handled differently from adults since they learn different things from the internet friends at their age.