Tanzania: Lushoto MP Spearheads Development Projects

Lushoto — Lushoto Member of Parliament Shabani Shekilindi, alias Bosnia, has contributed towards implementation of various development projects in Makanya, Mlola and Lushoto wards.

According to information released to this newspaper by his secretary Joseph Msemo, Shekilindi contributed a total of 200,000/- towards the construction of gravel road at Makanya as well as taking part in the construction of classrooms at Kabambe primary school.

The MP also contributed 20 bags of cement and 50,000/- cash for paying people who will fetch water for these construction activities, further pledging to meet all costs for the construction and installation of electricity at a local primary school.

In Mlola, he contributed some 200,000/-cash for the construction of road with length of five kilometers of gravel standard from Mlola Township to Mlola primary school together with 20 bags of cement.

He also contributed 30 bags of cement, 200,000/- shillings cash for the construction of Mazashai primary school classrooms, 140,000/-cash for making windows with wire mesh.

For the side of Lushoto Ward, he visited Yoghoi village and inaugurated water project into Huli, Shewai, Kwemishai, Kambie, Java, Msuai, Yoghoi Kaya, Kwekitui and Muai suburbs and contributed 39 water pipe coils worth of 562,500/-.

Apart from those, he also contributed two bags of lime powder, two bags of cement, one bucket of painting colour and contributed 200,000/- cash for the purpose of bridge construction.