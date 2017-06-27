Namibia's u10 inline hockey team excelled to win the NarCh Cup at the Silver Creek Sportsplex in San Jose, America after beating their opponents, Bulldogs Yellow after extra time.

In a nerve-wracking final they gave a brilliant performance as they held their opponents to a 4-4 draw, to force the match into extra time. Here, Theo Borstlap scored the winning goal as Namibia won the shootout to claim the NarCh Cup for the first time.

It was a great achievement by the team, coached by Brian Sobel, after they had completed their preliminary games in the Mite Silver Division with three wins (8-2, 9-1 and 8-0) and one tie (3-3).

They ended up being seeded second, and thus moving directly into the semifinals in the Mite Silver Division, where they thrashed team Verbero Voodoo 8-0.

After the completion of the preliminary round robin games, Namibia's teams proceeded to the finals in the Squirt Club Division, with Namibia's u12 team winning their quarterfinal match against the Bend Bullets White 8-0, to proceed to the semifinals where they lost 6-2 to Verbero Voodoo from Sacramento.

The Namibian u12 team now had one more chance left at winning the bronze medal, but after a very good performance, with good passes and many scoring chances, the players lost 3-2 against the Terminators, with goals scored for the Namibians by Josef Zeferino, assisted by J W Coetzee and Luca Mentzel unassisted.

"Of course the team was disappointed, however, the vast amount of experience that they will be taking back home and the exposure they received will most certainly strengthen them for future competition," the Namibia Ice and Inline Hockey Association said in a statement.

Namibia's u10 team qualified for the Squirt Silver Division finals, where they put up a fine performance before losing 4-3 after extra time.

Even though the u12 team was involved in the Squirt Club Division finals, they already had to fight it out in the preliminary games of the u14 PeeWee Silver Division, which resulted in them having to play up to four matches per day.

With the Namibian team having lost all four games in this division, they were seeded 12th and proceeded to the playoffs in the PeeWee Club division against the ninth-seeded Konixx Outcasts from Phoenix, Arizona.

Namibia played well, displaying good team work and creating several goal scoring chances, but the Outcasts dominated the game to beat Namibia 5-2.

Namibia's goals were scored by James de Jager (assisted by Micah Januarie) and Valerik Hilber (assisted by Luca Mentzel).

Thus the road to gold ended here for the u12 Namibian Federation Team, having competed in two divisions at the NarCh finals - West Coast USA, and displaying some great hockey under coach Bryan Robbins.