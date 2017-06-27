Nigeria: Kanu Gives Reason for His Freedom Fight

Embattled Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in detention since October 14, 2015 and finally secured a stringent bail from the Federal High Court in Abuja on April 25, 2017, has spit out the rationale behind his struggle to gain independence for Biafra.

Owing to the bellow bail conditions given to him by the Trial Justice, Binta Nyako, one will wonder if at the cause of his joy and merriment with large number of associated friends in his home town, has not violated those conditions.

Reminiscing on the bail conditions given to Kanu, we have;

* Produce three sureties including a highly respected Jewish leader

* Produce a highly placed Igbo person

* Produce a respected person who resides and owns property in Abuja

* Each surety must deposit N100million

* Must not attend any rally or grant an interview

* Must not be in a crowd exceeding 10 persons

* To surrender his Nigerian and British passports

* Must be available for trial at all times.

But this is not the call for this write-up. Adrian Kriesch in and interview with Kanu on DW Africa asked IPOB leader, Mr Nnamdi Kanu, the reason why he is still fighting to secure independence for Biafra people. And Kanu responded... ..