A team of Malawian legislators is next week joining their colleagues for a two day workshop on combating modern day slavery organised by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) UK to be held in Entebbe, Uganda.

Other MPs have been drawn from Ghana, Nigeria, Malawi, Mozambique and Kenya.

According to information made available to Nyasa Times, the workshop will focus specifically on the challenges and opportunities in the Sub-Sahara Africa region which, according to the Global Slavery Index, has an estimated 6.2 million victims of modern slavery as well as the highest rate of child trafficking in the world.

"During the workshop, individual sessions will look at modern slavery in a sustainable development and economic context; cross-border cooperation to combat human trafficking; transparency in supply chains; and the growing threat of bonded labour and commercial sexual exploitation," reads a statement from the Scottish parliament.

A delegation from the UK will also be attending the workshop, including parliamentarians involved in the passing of the 2015 Modern Slavery Act, according to Member of the House of Lords, Baroness Young.

Modern slavery is a crime that ignores borders and is claiming millions of victims.

"It is essential therefore that, as parliamentarians, we work together with colleagues from different countries to tackle this issue effectively. The Africa Regional Workshop is a unique opportunity to do just that: to exchange ideas and knowledge in the pursuit of ending this horrific crime," added the statement.