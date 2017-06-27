Nigeria: 'I'm the Nigerian Nightmare,' Claims Tyson Fury

Is Tyson Fury linked to Nigeria in any way? That is the puzzle the former heavyweight champion has created following his recent utterances about Anthony Joshua.

Fury yesterday christened himself "the Nigerian nightmare'" before blasting heavyweight rivals, Wladimir Klitschko and Joshua in a fresh rant, reports dailystar.co.uk.

The 28-year-old claims he wants to be back in action by September - despite admitting he remains in the worst shape of his life - to dethrone unified WBA and WBO heavyweight king, Joshua in a lucrative all-Brit showdown. After almost two years out of action, Fury was reduced to a spectator in April as AJ took on Klitschko in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley. But he was hardly impressed with what he saw.

"It was exciting for a boxing fan," he told iFL TV.

"It wasn't so good for a boxer, taking loads of punishment and getting bounced off the canvas.

"It was good for me because it was the best result. He got a load of mileage put on the clock and saved the win - saved my money in the bank.

"Everyone knows he's [Joshua] not irresistible now because he can be sparked."

An upcoming disciplinary hearing with the BBBoC looms large on the horizon for Fury "pending further investigation into anti-doping and medical issues", according to a statement on the organisation's website. But the self-styled Gypsy King remains confident of reclaiming his place at the pinnacle of the sport, having beaten Klitschko himself in his last fight in November 2015.

And he had a few choice words for the Ukrainian, accusing Klitschko of blowing his chance to beat Joshua after knocking the Brit down in the fifth round.

"Klitschko let him off the hook and started boxing, I dunno what he was doing," Fury continued.

"AJ never threw a punch for three rounds, he was just wobbling around and Klitschko's just looking at him."

While Joshua's next opponent is yet to be confirmed, promoter Eddie Hearn revealed it would more than likely be a rematch with Dr Steelhammer.

Hearn, 38, also revealed the likely location for the money-spinning rematch, raising a few eyebrows in the process.