Hockey in Namibia reached new heights on Sunday when the national women's team beat South Africa in a thrilling final to qualify for the 2018 Indoor World Cup.

This is only the second time that Namibia has qualified, following their debut in Poland in 2011, but it is the first 'legitimate' qualification, since Namibia qualified by default for Poland after South Africa failed to turn up for the qualifiers.

But this time around there was no denying Namibia's victory as they rose to the occasion with a sensational performance.

In their pool matches against South Africa, Namibia didn't look very convincing, going down 4-1 in the first match and then, when they lost 7-0 in the second, not many people would have backed them to win the final.

But they struck back with an inspirational performance as they matched South Africa for skills and tactics, while they handled the big match temperament superbly, none more so than Marcia Venter who scored Namibia's equaliser with about 10 seconds to go.

In the showdown more heroes emerged as 19-year-old Gillian Hermanus showed nerves of steel to calmly score her shot, while goalkeeper Petro Stofberg's save to deny Celia Evans set forth wild celebrations.

Jocelle Deysel also had a great tournament, but in the end there was one player who stood out, who embodied Namibia's quintessence, and that was captain Maggie Mengo. She was superb, giving a tenacious and authoritative display throughout to win the Player of the Tournament award.

It was, however, ultimately a team effort, ranging from the players, the coach Erwin Handura and the management team to the Namibia Hockey Union and companies like Seaflower Namibia and Woerman and Brock who have come on board to sponsor hockey.

After the match Handura said their belief in God and each other pulled them through.

"We believe that with God all things are possible and this morning, when we had a team chat I said to them don't forget our slogan - that we believe. They scored 11 goals against us before we played this game, but I told them that's history and even when we went 2-0 down I still believed. We went pressing full out from the start and put them under pressure. When we took the foot off the pedal, South Africa actually scored their goals, so then I decided with four minutes to go to press again, until we scored the equaliser," he said.

"Before we did the shootout we prayed, we had faith in God, and I said to them I have faith in the three who were selected for the shootout and I have faith in my goal keeper, because she is playing at the University of Johannesburg where she's exposed to those one-on-ones, so she knows how to deal with it," he added.

Namibia has now qualified for the World Cup and the players have reached their dream, but Handura remained committed to the task ahead.

"The players are elated, they are on cloud nine, but we will still stay humble. Now the hard work starts because the World Cup is no joke, but we will pray and God will lead us," he said.

While the women celebrated their achievement, there was agony for the men's team as they missed out on the World Cup after losing 2-1 to South Africa.

But their time will come and for this young side to have come so close to beating the slick and experienced South Africans, shows the remarkable progress they have made over the past few years.

Two years ago they were still losing by margins of 7-0 or 8-0 to South Africa, but under coach Trevor Cormack a transformation was taking place as he brought in several young school boys who became men on the pitch and represented their country with honour and pride.

Last year Namibia drew for the first time against South Africa in an encounter in Durban, and at the World Cup Qualifier in Swakop they once again held South Africa to a 3-3 draw in their first pool match.

The South Africans were shocked and struck back with a vengeance to win the second match 9-1, but Namibia held back and only displayed their full potential in the final. They gave a great team effort and pushed South Africa all the way, while Brynn Cleak won the player and DJ Strauss the goalkeeper of the tournament awards.

Cormack and his wife and assistant coach Shane, received great credit from South African hockey journalist Tyron Barnard who accompanied the South African team to Swakopmund.

"The Cormack family are a blessing to Indoor Hockey and more so to Namibia, and Trevor leads the men with a respectful manner that is hard to dislike. They have some incredible youngsters coming through the system and in Brynn Cleak they have a sensational player that I often wish was South African rather! If Namibia don't qualify for the World Cup they will hold their heads up high with happiness in that display and that they did the name of Namibia proud," he said.