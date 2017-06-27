Photo: The Standard

Morgan Tsvangirai and Joice Mujuru.

Former Vice President Joice Mujuru is set to dump Morgan Tsvangirai for the underrated Coalition of Democrats (CODE) following widening differences on strategy and who between the opposition heavyweights should lead the envisaged grand pact.

Mujuru's National People's Party (NPP) and Tsvangirai's MDC-T April this year signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that saw the two parties agree on an elite pact that also sought to keep out all the political minnows.

However, a recent public spat over the choice of coalition chief has seen Tsvangirai and his party outflank the ambitious former Zanu PF loyalist.

Confronted with narrowing chances of ever fronting a coalition that comprises the battle hardened opposition leader, Mujuru has reportedly swallowed her pride with her recent move to join CODE.

A well-placed source told NewZimbabwe.com on Monday that MDC-T and NPP have been haggling over who between Tsvangirai and Mujuru should lead the opposition alliance.

The talks, according to the source, adjourned with Mujuru's party requesting for time to go and consult party structures on the matter.

The two parties were supposed to meet on June 14 but NPP did not turn up and instead, gave the excuse that they were still consulting.

"This week NPP applied to join CODE," said the source.

"The CODE Troika has approved their application subject to endorsement by the CODE General Council on Thursday.

"Arrangement sare being made for them to sign on Friday."

During the Friday signing ceremony, it has been said, Mujuru will rubbish the MoU she signed with Tsvangirai, something that could deal a body blow to what has been touted as the best possible combination of a stronger opposition capable of upstaging Zanu PF in next year's elections.

"The net effect of this is that Joice expects to be the CODE candidate and that is now clear that both Morgan and Joice will run into the election," said the source.

The sudden twist of matters has reportedly left Professor Welshman Ncube and his MDC in a quandary on how to respond, having been part of the two parties that have appended signatures to Tsvangirai's MoUs.

NPP spokesperson Methuseli Moyo denied his party was joining CODE, a nine party union of smaller parties.

"I am not aware of that," Moyo said while admitting CODE was the nucleus of a grand opposition alliance while also saying MoUs were mere statements of intent to forming partnerships.

But current CODE chair and Zimbabwe People First (ZimFirst) leader Maxwell Shumba refused to confirm the rumours adding that he could not deny the claims either.

"I cannot deny that," Shumba said with a laugh, "Who told you?"

"I am not willing to confirm today but what I can tell you is that CODE is taking leadership in the formation of a grand coalition. And one thing I can tell you is that eventually all people would be involved, all stakeholders beyond political parties."

The rift between MDC-T and NPP has always been imminent after the two parties have also differed on the size of the opposition merger.

MDC-T insists on a leaner composition comprising parties with traceable ground following while Mujuru wants a broader coalition that excludes no-one.

CODE comprises Dumiso Dabengwa's ZAPU, Welshman Ncube's MDC, Tendai Biti's PDP and a handful smaller parties with no major following on the country's political landscape.

MDC-T, the only opposition party with parliamentary representation, has stayed away from the grouping and has tried to use its profile to lure other parties to its side.