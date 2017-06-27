27 June 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Protests Cancelled in Lilongwe for Minibus Drivers, Conductors

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

Minibus drivers and conductors in central region have called off protests on Tuesday against tough punishments for traffic offences.

A statement from Minibus Owners Association of Malawi says this follows a meeting representatives of the association, drivers and conductors and the police.

Central region police spokesperson Kingsley Dandaula confirmed the meeting was held on Monday and the police agreed to suspend the new punitive measures until further negotiations.

The police introduced new punitive measures as way of curbing the rising accidents on the roads of Malawi.

Malawi

MPs in Uganda for Combat Modern Slavery Workshop

A team of Malawian legislators is next week joining their colleagues for a two day workshop on combating modern day… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.