Minibus drivers and conductors in central region have called off protests on Tuesday against tough punishments for traffic offences.

A statement from Minibus Owners Association of Malawi says this follows a meeting representatives of the association, drivers and conductors and the police.

Central region police spokesperson Kingsley Dandaula confirmed the meeting was held on Monday and the police agreed to suspend the new punitive measures until further negotiations.

The police introduced new punitive measures as way of curbing the rising accidents on the roads of Malawi.