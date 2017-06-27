23 June 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenyan Bishop Killed in Juba

By Joseph Oduha

A Kenyan cleric was murdered on Friday morning at a church in Munuki, a suburb in South Sudan's capital, police said.

Brigadier Daniel Justin, the police spokesperson, said several suspects had been arrested in connection with the killing of Bishop Joel Mwendwa.

"We went to the place of the incident and some of the suspects have been arrested," he told a local radio station.

"What we understand is that he was killed using a panga [machete], but we are waiting for a medical report."

He said investigations were ongoing and could not give any more information.

Mr Mwendwa was serving at the Christ Ministry in Munuki, where he met his death.

His body was taken to Juba Teaching Hospital for a post-mortem.

The incident comes barely a week after President Salva Kiir ordered police to shoot robbers dead, including those who break into shops at night, as a measure to curb rising crime rates.

