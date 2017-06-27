Cameroon: National Assembly - AFCON 2019, Bilingualism Preoccupy MPs

Prime Minister Philemon Yang on June 23, 2017 answered questions from seven Members of the National Assembly

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang on June 23, 2017 during a question time plenary sitting at the National Assembly told the people's representatives that government was budgeting about FCFA 360 billion for the construction of the Olembe Sports Complex in the outskirts of Yaounde and the Japoma Sports Complex in Douala. The two sports complexes are being constructed in readiness for Cameroon hosting the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2019 football competition. He said government has put in all efforts to ensure that the complexes are constructed with available means, specifying that the Olembe Stadium will have a 60,000 seat capacity while that of Japoma will have 50,000. House Speaker Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril chaired the plenary sitting in which all the questions were addressed to the Prime Minister. The MPs were also concerned with the definition of the concept of emergence and measures taken to ensure that Cameroon attains the set target of an emerging country by 2035. PM Yang gave clarifications, stating that the deadline of 2035 is realistic and also symbolizes a strong wake up call for all to work to realize the development of the country. On measures taken by government to guarantee the practice of bilingualism in Cameroon, Mr Yang said the law does not see punishment for not using the languages but stated a series of legal instruments in place to enforce the use of English and French as the official languages of Cameroon with equal status. He said the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism makes provisions for the tabling of complaints in cases of violation and remedial measures taken. Answering a question on the effectiveness of the decentralization process, the Prime Minister presented a succinct balance sheet, stating that the process is strengthened everyday with resources and powers being devolved to councils. On the main plan for the industrialization of Cameroon, especially the upgrading of National Oil Refinery Corporation (SONARA), Mr Yang presented the level of work and expected results. He said the upgrading work was on course stating that the objectives are to have an increase in refined oil from the current 2.1 billion tons to 3.5 billion tons, create jobs, widen the hydrocarbons tax base and increase the quantity of Cameroon's crude oil used in Limbe. Other areas of concern to the MPs included the delay in the processing of the file related to the creation of the National Maritime Park in Kribi which the Head of State announced, request for clarification on the clogging of the buildings of the Prime Minister's Office and the exorbitant costs of public contracts.