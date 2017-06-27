Zimbabwe: Man Breaks Maid's Ribs for Intervening in His 'Bedroom Affairs'

A Harare housemaid is battling for life in hospital after she was assaulted by her boss for poking her nose into his bedroom affairs.

Garneth Chari Madhoro, 37, Monday appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa facing attempted murder charges after he left Trish Kofi with broken ribs and deep cuts all over her body.

Madhoro was also facing physical abuse charges for battering his wife Wadzanai Florence Munetsi, 24. Munetsi sustained a broken hand and a swollen face.

Mugwagwa ordered that Kofi and Madhoro's wife must be treated at a local hospital first before his trial.

Kofi arrived at the courts lifted by three people and she was groaning in pain.

Madhoro was remanded in custody pending his trial.

Asked why he battered his wife and maid, Madhoro told court that they had bedroom issues which could not be discussed in public and he was angry that Kofi tried to intervene.

According to the state, Madhoro is an abusive husband and his wife, who is a nurse, has a protection order against him.

Court heard that Madhoro left Friday and came back home around 2 am Saturday drunk.

His wife greeted him before she prepared food for him.

He, however, reportedly refused to eat and did not respond when his wife greeted him.

Upon noticing that her husband was in a bad mood, Munetsi went and joined her kids and housemaid in their spare bedroom waiting for her husband to fall asleep.

According to the state, Madhoro then stormed into the spare bedroom and demanded that his wife should join him in the bedroom.

Court heard Munetsi refused and her husband became violent.

He then attacked her in front of their kids and Kofi.

Court heard he assaulted his wife with booted feet and clenched fists before he pushed her against the wall.

Kofi then tried to stop Madhoro from assaulting his wife and he then turned against her.

Court heard he went on to assault her with open hands, clenched fists and booted feet all over her body several times.

The wife reported the case the same night leading to Madhoro's arrest.