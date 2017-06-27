Nigeria: Group Seeks Intervention Against Child Smoking, Drugs Abuse

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Nigas Rehabilitation and Skills Acquisition Training Center, in Rigasa, Kaduna State has raised the alarm that 10 year old children have begun smoking and taking to hard drugs.

It, therefore, called for a quick intervention to arrest the trend and save society from raising a generation of smokers and drug addicts.

Founder of the group, Lawal Yusuf who raised the alarm over the development, said it was the responsibility of the Federal Government, law enforcement agencies and all stakeholders to ensure that the development was nipped in the bud.

Yusuf, an expert in rehabilitation and empowerment of youths who indulge in drugs, called on parents to monitor their children's movement, pointing out that peer group influence contribute significantly to drug abuse and trafficking.

His words: "As we mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, we warn against addiction to controlled drugs and consumption of hard substances, as it is fast becoming the order of the day.

"It is disheartening to see that 10 year old primary four pupils now consume hard drugs. Before it escalates further, we need serious intervention.

"Unemployment contributes immensely to drug addiction, that's why they need assistance."

Meanwhile, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Yobe State yesterday lamented the increasing rate of drug abuse and consumption among females.

Commander of the Agency, Apeh Reuben said in Damaturu at a press conference on illicit drug abuse in the state.

"Our investigations on drug abuse in Yobe State indicated that young girls between the ages of 15 and 35 were increasingly involved in drug abuse. Some of the females consume tramadol, amphetamine and cannabis," he said.

He added that with the alarming increase in drug abuse, there should be coordinated partnership with the Yobe Government to curtail the trend to save lives and property.

"This will be in the interests of affected individuals and the state in general," he stated.

He stressed that failure to address drug abuse and consumption would have devastating consequences on future generations of the state, adding that this is the right time to act, before it is too late to address the menace.