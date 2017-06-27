Photo: New Zimbabwe

Grace Mugabe and Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Exiled former High Court judge Benjamin Paradza's Zimbabwe United for Democracy (ZUNDE) has called for a transitional authority which will be chaired by former United Nations Secretary General, Koffi Annan or Botswana President, Ian Khama.

In an election roadmap, titled Nzira/Indlela, released at the weekend, ZUNDE official, Denis Moyo Hunt, said it was not possible for Zimbabwe to hold free and fair elections in 2018 as the Biometric Voter Registration exercise could not be held in the remaining time frame and the current voters roll was not an option.

Moyo said as long as Zanu PF remained in control of the electoral process, it would never allow a free and fair election which it knew it would lose.

According to Moyo, it would be naïve for Zimbabweans to believe that Zanu PF could be a solution to the country's worsening problems.

He said the opposition should call for sustained mass popular demonstrations and support #This Flag and #Tajamuka in their calls for the Zanu PF government to step down.

"ZUNDE proposes that the united opposition should call for an interim transitional authority, a caretaker government, to administer Zimbabwe until internationally supervised biometric voter registration is implemented followed by free and fair elections.

"As well as consisting of members of parliament, the transitional authority should include academics, technocrats, businessmen and regional representatives. It would be a bold move to appoint an independent prominent African such as Kofi Annan or Ian Khama to chair this body," he said.

He said the African Union, SADC, as well as neighbouring countries such as South Africa and Botswana, should ensure the smooth operation of the transitional authority, which, among other things, should put in place electoral reforms that will include as a minimum, the establishment of a civilian statutory Independent Electoral Commission to implement universal biometric voter registration and to conduct elections.

Moyo said while ZUNDE supported free and fair elections as the route to a democratic dispensation, it felt rushing into an election next year was not the solution to the country's problems.

"There is another way that is within the provisions of the Constitution and therefore lawful; Section 58 of the Constitution guarantees right of citizens to freedom of assembly and association. Section 59 guarantees the right to demonstrate and present petitions provided that these rights are exercised peacefully. Section 149 gives every citizen and permanent resident of Zimbabwe the right to petition Parliament to consider any matter within its authority," he said.

He said the BVR process was heavily compromised considering that there were proposals for Nikuv, which is known for rigging the 2013 elections in favour of Zanu PF, to manage, store and compile voter data ahead of the 2018 plebiscite.

"It is laughable that Laxton Group's BVR system should be used only to collect voter data and not to securely store that data which, surely, is an integral part of the process. Having BVR kits without a supporting back end is like having a water pump without any clue where you are pumping the water to. BVR kits without integrated, secure data storage open the doors to yet another Zanu PF grand election-rigging scheme.

Moyo said the people, not politicians, should solve the country's problems by exercising their right to freely demonstrate and call for the immediate resignation of the government as it was within their constitutional right to do so.

"Zanu PF is quick to cry treason when there is any suggestion of changing the government or criticising Robert Mugabe -- witness the current charges that have been brought against Pastor Evan Mawarire -- but we should not be deterred. How can it be treason for the citizens of a democratic country to call for the resignation of an oppressive, corrupt and incompetent regime? Zanu PF is now at its weakest and this is the time to free ourselves from the evil they have wrought on us and on our country," he questioned.

He said MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, PDP leader, Tendai Biti and NPP leader, Joice Mujuru and other opposition party leaders should focus on serving the people instead of engaging in power struggles.