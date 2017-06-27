Kenyan Players Cruise in Kenya Open

Men's singles champion Ismail Changawa on Tuesday launched his hunt for a fourth Britam Kenya Open Tennis crown with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Japan's Hiriko Ishida in their second round match at the Nairobi Club.

His win set the mark for an otherwise good day for home players in both the men's and women's singles categories.

Ismail only dropped a single game in a comfortable match to book his place in Wednesday's third round. The US-based player, who turned 21 on Monday, got a bye to the second round alongside the rest of the 15 other seeded players.

The Kenyan was delighted with the good start and warned his opponents that they would need to work harder to wrestle the crown from him.

"It was good start, I did not give him much room to play and this allowed me to dictate the contest. I am yet to hit top gear so expect more from me in this competition," Ismail told Nation Sport.

Ishida, who eliminated Kenya's Richard Ooko in the first round, only managed to win one game in the opening set, before he was broken at 3-1 and the Kenyan went on to see out the first set with an outstanding backhand.

TOP FORM

The second set was a one-sided affair as the Japanese failed to deal with his opponent's powerful serve. Second seed Duncan Mugabe of Uganda also comfortably cruised to the third round after a 6-1, 6-1 win over Rueben Njuguna.

The Ugandan was in ominous form punishing the home player in the 53 minutes contest.

Third seed and former winner Edgar Kazembe of Zambia also had no trouble as he dispatched compatriot Hillary Nyakaboi 6-2, 6-1. There were also wins for home players Kevin Cheruiyot (8), Sheil Kotecha (7) and Ibrahim Kibet (4).

In the women's category, top seed and defending champion Shufaa Changawa led fellow home players Sneha Kotecha and Judith Nkatha into reaching the quarterfinals. Shufaa downed Kenyan-based Sudanese player Achu Madhieu 6-0, 6-0 in the second round encounter on the centre court. Shufaa, who is yet to drop a game, said she is taking a game at a time.

"It was another good result and now I am in the quarterfinals where I think the real battle begins but I am up for the challenge," Shufaa said.

Sixth seed Nkatha was also impressive as she overcame compatriot Juliet Cherono 6-2, 6-1 in another round two encounter.

Nkatha, a former National and East African Secondary Schools champion, recovered from a poor start to stun her experienced opponent in the tie which lasted 57 minutes.

African Under-14 champion Sneha Kotecha also secured her place in the last eight with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Narindra Corrine Ranaivo of Madagascar.