27 June 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Police Charge Killer Driver for Causing Death of Pedestrian in Mzimba

Malawi Police in Mzimba have charged a driver with reckless driving causing death after he killed a pedestrian on Saturday.

This comes amid concerns of rising deaths on the roads of Malawi.

Mzimba police spokesperson Peter Botha said Fletcher Mwafulirwa will appear in court this week for plea after he allegedly killed Phaniso Hunga in a car accident. Mwafulirwa comes from chief Kyungu's area in Karonga whilst the deceased Hunga hailed from Mzimba.

The accident follows another one the same week involving 44 students from Manyamula Secondary School whose car was involved in an accident as they were going for a practical paper examination.

Thirty three candidates were treated as out patients whilst 11 were admitted to Mzimba District Hospital.

