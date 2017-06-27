A self-proclaimed sex worker who was arrested at the Harare International Airport with 3,8 kilogrammes of cocaine worth $304 000 was yesterday found guilty and will know her fate today.

Beauty Mutashu will be sentenced today after Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube ruled that the State proved its case beyond reasonable doubt. The cocaine was concealed in 11 shirts in her luggage.

The prosecutor, Mrs Francesca Mukumbiri, said on May 12 this year, CID Drugs and Narcotics received information that Mutashu was coming from Brazil with cocaine.

She was aboard Emirates flight EK 713. She had two bags and upon being searched, detectives recovered an aluminium foil containing cocaine. The drug was concealed in 11 new shirts. The cocaine weighed 3,8kg and was valued at $304 000. Mutashu is the third woman to appear in court this year charged with possessing cocaine.

In March this year, Fungai Maguta (39) was sentenced to four years in prison for smuggling into the country 274 grammes of cocaine worth about $22 000. She arrived at the Harare International Airport aboard Emirates Flight EK 713 with the cocaine hidden in her bottom.

The court is hearing the trial of a South African woman, Isaura Masinga (40), suspected of trafficking cocaine into Zimbabwe. She was aboard the same flight and the court heard that ingested body packs were detected in her stomach.

She is now facing obstruction of justice charges after the body packs disappeared in her body.