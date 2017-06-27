26 June 2017

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: 11 Suspects Nabbed for Attempting to Rob a Bank in Buchanan

Buchanan — The Liberia National Police is investigating eleven men who were arrested early Sunday morning in Grand Bassa County, while attempting to arm rob a branch of Global Bank in Buchanan City.

The men who are currently in police custody where caught with various instruments that were intended to be used in their operations to rob the bank.

Guns and rounds of ammunition were also arrested from the robbers.

The operation which was intelligence led came as a result of a tip-off altering police of a planned attacked on the bank facility.

Police preliminary investigation indicates that most of those arrested have served sentences at various prisons around the country for various offenses.

At the same time, police investigators are probing a June 16, 2017, robbery incident at the Freeport of Monrovia.

The Police said its probe thus far has established that unspecified amount of cash was stolen from the port and other valuables.

According to the Police the robbers also hit the of Ecobank window at the port damaging the bank CCTV equipment. An attempt to open the volt of the bank failed.

