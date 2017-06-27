Liberia: Rep. Forh Uncertain of Relationship With Coalition Democratic Change

Monrovia — Despite his defeat in the recent Coalition Democratic Change primaries, Edward Forh current representative for District 16 and aspirant says he is likely to leave the party.

Rep. Forh was defeated by Dixon Seeboe at the party's primaries, but was petitioned by members of the district to contest the 2017 elections.

At his petitioned in New Kru Town, he expressed regret over the party's choice something he said will allow the party to lose many voters in the upcoming election.

"For the party to have chosen someone who is not residing in the district is unacceptable and a stabbed in the back to many of my supporters in the party."

"Dixon Seeboe was the one who won the primary and he doesn't live in the community, even if the party feels it is not comfortable with me it should have chosen someone within the district instead of bringing a stranger like Seeboe."

He questioned the partisans whether they wanted beer to support him in the pending election.

"Da( That) beer your want, tell me, because we the borough people will not support someone who is not part of this area, we have others in the race even if you don't vote me, any other person from this borough," Forh's.

He said it's not time to do change, "You can't say you support Education and health and you despise and neglect someone who stand for the right reasons."

"In government, legislative governance, the more the representative stays they have broader knowledge, representation is not about someone time but about results and delivering tangibles," Forh said.

The District 16 representative and aspirant disclosed that he was did several communications on behalf of the CDC.

"We formed CDC and they all know, we did the article of incorporation and also the constitution of the party."

On how is he contesting, Forh said he is currently in talk with several parties including the ALP, Liberty Party and PUP among others.

"I can't contest the election as independent and if my people insist it means that I will have to leave the party."

"We are in discussion with ALP, Liberty Party and People Unification Party (PUP)."

If you want to change someone on the party ticket, choose someone from the borough and not a stranger.

"If a party decides to take me I am not a backbiter and double standard person, I am not betrayed but I feel disappointed that the party will do it to me."