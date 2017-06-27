Rwanda: City Centre-Nyabugogo Road to Re-Open Next Week

City of Kigali has confirmed that on Monday next week, the road connecting downtown Kigali (main round about) to Nyabugogo Bus Terminal, will be open to traffic following months of closure as it was being upgraded.

The 2.5 km dual-carriage road with two lanes each will have its preliminary works completed by the end of this week and open to traffic on Monday, according to City of Kigali authorities.

Works on this road began in January this year.

Bruno Rangira, the head of communication and City spokesperson, said that expansion and tarmacking works will have been completed by next Monday, adding that the only remaining works will be to finalise retaining walls and painting zebra-crossings.

The City Centre-Nyabugogo road is part of a project launched early this year by the city authorities, targeting the expansion and tarmacking of a city road network stretching 54 kilometres.

This road and expansion of the Rwandex-Sonatube-Prince House were made priority of the project because of their usability.

Rangira said that the completion of preliminary works meet the deadline as it was promised, adding that works on the Rwandex-Sonatube-Prince House road are going well and that the road should be opened to traffic by the end of July.

Road expansion project which is expected to address traffic jam within the city, especially during peak hours (mornings and early evenings), is implemented by Chinese firm, China Road Bridge Corporation.

Other roads under the project include Kanogo- Rwandex, Kimihurura road, Nyamirambo- Rebero- Nyanza, Nyamirambo- Cyumbati- Gikondo, Kagugu- Batsinda- Nyacyonga, Downtown- Yamaha, and Kimisange-Cyumbati.

The entire project is expected to end within 32 months with the cost about $76 million.