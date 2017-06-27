Liberia: Dr. Jones Announces Running Mate

Presidential hopeful Dr. Joseph Mills Jones, Standard Bearer of the Movement for Economic Empowerment party or MOVEE, is determined to be on the ballot for the October elections despite being faced with the controversial Code of Conduct Section 5.1 and 2, respectively.

Dr. Jones announces his running mate or vice standard bearer today, Tuesday, 27 June at his party headquarters at the St. Joseph's Catholic Hospital Junction in Monrovia.

Apparently copying from the late William V. S. Tubman, the longest serving President in Liberian history, who chose Dr. William R. Tolbert, Sr., a baptist preacher and president of the World Baptist Alliance as his vice president, Dr. Jones is set to announce another Baptist prelate, Rev. Dr. Samuel Reeves, as running mate.

Reports reaching this paper late last evening from the MOVEE camp, indicates that Dr. Jones has, in fact, selected the Resident Pastor of the Providence Baptist Church in Monrovia, Dr. Samuel Reeves as his vice standard bearer to vie for the Presidency.

The program, which is expected to feature several local musical artists, will also bring together partisans, sympathizers and members from the Baptist denomination. If all goes well, Dr. Jones will be first party standard bearer in these impending elections to have a senior clergy as his running mate.

Since the passage into law of the Code of Conduct, some politicians have been trying very hard to tie the controversial Code of Conduct that requires public officials seeking elective posts to resign two years prior to elections, around the neck of the former Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia.

The MOVEE Standard Bearer did not resign accordingly, as he ended his tenure at the CBL before coming to active politics, and subsequent formation of his Movement for Economic Empowerment party.

The Code of Conduct says anyone, who desires to contest for public elective office shall resign said post at least two (2) years prior to the date of such public elections; b) Any other official appointed by the President, who holds a tenured position and desires to contest for public elective office shall resign said post three (3) years prior to the date of such public election.

Reverend Dr. Samuel Reeves, Jr., is the 23rd Pastor of the historic Providence Baptist Church, where the Declaration of Independence of Liberia was signed in 1847.

He holds a Master's of Divinity and Doctorate of Ministry from Princeton Theological Seminary in the United States of America.

Prior to accepting his call to Liberia, Rev. Reeves was co-pastor at Madison Square Church, a multi-racial Christian Reformed church that he helped grew from approximately 800 members when he arrived in 1997 to approximately 3,500 members in Grand Rapids, MI, according to research by this paper.