Liberia: MFDP Submits Audit Report to Ellen, Justice Ministry

Liberia's Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Boimah Kamara discloses here on Monday, 26 June in news conference that report by the Internal Audit Agency or IAA on the private sector development initiatives has been finalized and submitted to President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

He says the report is being subsequently forwarded to the Ministry of Justice to commence probe of all individuals associated with the fund for appropriate measures to be taken thereafter.

Addressing reporters at his Ministry, he cautions Liberians to work with sincere spirit of love, and avoid getting into things that will undermine the growth of the country.

Boimah also encourages Liberians to always carry love in their hearts for all men and let no seed of bitterness cloud their judgment, which could lead them to undermine, hate, malign, witch-hunt, and spew lies.

"I can boldly say that no one is perfect, I Boima Minister of Finance commit and enjoin all Liberians especially, the young people to press forward the mark for the prize of high calling of God by being truthful, faithful, honest, and saying no to all forms of evils, immorality, injustice, corruption in our homes, communities and public offices", he continues.

He further calls on every leader in both the private and public sectors to transfer the people's alliance to the vision for Liberia, saying "We all have the vision to change this country, because the visionary or implementer of the vision will outlive us as citizens, we must stand with our President for the upliftment of our country."

Turning to his colleagues in government, he urges them to execute love for country by executing their God-giving responsibilities in determining what kind of change lies ahead for the country, as every citizen endeavors to become the change envisioned for Liberia. "I say to every Liberian, change has arrived, and it is a new Liberia after 170 years."But Minister Kamara stresses that this change must be characterized by better quality of life for all Liberians through strong instructions occupied by credible people, who have fear of God and love for fellow man.

The Finance boss, who sounded very philosophical and spoke generally, presided over a recent audit within the Finance Ministry that links former Deputy Finance Minister for Expenditure and Debt Management, Dr. James Kollie, to alleged improprieties over his handling of funds allotted by the Government of Liberia for private sector development initiatives, but Dr. Kollie has challenged the audit.