Kenya: Simbas Drop Down in Latest World Rugby Rankings

Nairobi — Having been held to a 33-33 draw by Uganda in a Rugby Africa Gold Cup cum Elgon Cup tie on Saturday at the RFUEA Ground in Nairobi, the Kenya 15s team lost one rating point and have dropped one place to 26th in the latest World Rugby standings.

The Simbas started off the year with a 24th spot placing courtesy of last year's twin wins over Hong Kong in a test match in Nairobi, but a loss at home to Germany and the draw with Uganda on Saturday now sees them drop further.

Uganda have now moved four places up to 40th.

Jerome Paarwater's men will hope for better tidings when they get into match day two and three of the Gold Cup from July 8 with home ties against Tunisia and Senegal before playing away to Zimbabwe and Namibia in the final two weeks of the month.

While Zimbabwe moved up one spot to 35th courtesy of their win over Senegal in the Gold Cup, Namibia remained perched at 21st while Senegal moved down six places to 45th.

Meanwhile, South Africa remains the best placed African team having moved up to fifth on the rankings with the weekend 35-12 win over France handing them a 3-0 whitewash over Le Bleus in the series test match.

Having dropped to an all-time low of seventh following a disappointing set of November results, Allister Coetzee's side are now 3.37 rating points better off than they were at the start of the month - and only half a point away from reclaiming a place in the top four.

Meanwhile, Simbas head coach Paarwater was not impressed with the team's performance over the weekend and will now hope for an improvement when they head to a busy calendar in July.

"That result is testament that we need overall improvement. We have to improve on our defensive shape and scrums in the coming matches," the tactician said.